Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.20. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CETV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 338.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 49.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 933,309 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

