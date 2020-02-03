Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK remained flat at $$14.10 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Central Federal has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Central Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Federal by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Federal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

