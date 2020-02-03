Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

