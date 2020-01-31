Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CENTA stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,123,000 after purchasing an additional 80,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

