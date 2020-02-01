Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

CVCY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $259.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

