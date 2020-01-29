Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,882. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?