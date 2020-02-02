Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $6.32 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

