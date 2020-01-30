Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.50, 28,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,425,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

