Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 4,375 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,675,346. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $478.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

