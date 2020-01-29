Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.23. Century Casinos shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 2,197 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $241.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 462,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

