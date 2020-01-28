Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.24. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 327,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

