Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ceragon Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 21,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,048. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

