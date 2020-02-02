CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $601.51 million, a P/E ratio of -683.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. CEVA has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth $185,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CEVA by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

