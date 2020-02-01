CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

CF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

