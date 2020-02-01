Cfra Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,878,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

