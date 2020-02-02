Cfra Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Sell

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $156.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

CAT opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

