Cfra Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $223.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cfra from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

