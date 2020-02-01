Cfra Increases Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Price Target to $7.50

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cfra from $7.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

