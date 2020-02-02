Cfra Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $207.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by Cfra from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

NYSE:EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level