CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Up 1%

CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 734 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGGYY shares. DNB Markets cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut CGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.62.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

