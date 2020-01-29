CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Receives Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of CGI Group (TSE:GIB) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of CGI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.99 billion.

Read More: What is a Call Option?