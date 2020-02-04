CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.44%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of CGI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

