CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

GIB opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

