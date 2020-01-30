CGI (NYSE:GIB) Issues Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,727. CGI has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds