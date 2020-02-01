CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$117.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Raymond James set a C$114.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.50.

CGI stock opened at C$101.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$110.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI has a 1 year low of C$84.41 and a 1 year high of C$114.06. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

