Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.50

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.52), with a volume of 183268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 505.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29.

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?