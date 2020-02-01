Chad Wells Purchases 3,200 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Chad Wells acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,308.80.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$10.71 on Friday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.55 million and a P/E ratio of -115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.47.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

