Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.10 million.

Shares of CIA opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$3.15.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

