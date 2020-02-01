Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Down 7.9%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 28,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 5,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

