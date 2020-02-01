Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CIA stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 267,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,950. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.23 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million. Analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

