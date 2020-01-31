Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.15 to C$3.00. The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$2.04, 312,490 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 413,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $918.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Iron Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

