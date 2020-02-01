Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will post sales of $65.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Chaparral Energy reported sales of $61.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $236.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $241.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.47 million, with estimates ranging from $244.01 million to $289.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE CHAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

