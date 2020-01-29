Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Given $5.30 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 316,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

