Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,846. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

