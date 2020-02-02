Charles R. Schwab Sells 327,360 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

