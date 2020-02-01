Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III Sells 16,738 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

