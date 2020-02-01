Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 339,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

