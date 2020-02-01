Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR stock traded up $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $319.30 and a 12 month high of $521.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.11.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

