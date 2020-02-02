Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $521.69 and last traded at $515.66, with a volume of 826688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.98.

The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.18.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $202,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 7,778.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 50.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $318,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.11.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

