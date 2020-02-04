Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

