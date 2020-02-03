Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.43 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.65 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,140. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?