ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of CCXI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,240. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $44.21.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,955.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

