Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) CEO Sells $3,532,144.00 in Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.55. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Chemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

