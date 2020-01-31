Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CHE.UN opened at C$9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.68. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

