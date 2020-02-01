Chemung Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $192.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

