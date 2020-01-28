Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

CHMG traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

