Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $550,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

