Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

LNG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 1,336,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $70.60.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

