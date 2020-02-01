Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

