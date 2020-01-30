Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

